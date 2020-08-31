Shawnee

Shawnee reports two emergency road closures

  Holly Cook 

The city of Shawnee announced two emergency road closures Monday morning. Photo credit Global Panorama. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Shawnee residents and commuters may notice blocked roads this morning. The city of Shawnee has announced two emergency road closures:

  • The eastbound lane of 55th street is closed between Sharon Lane and Goddard Street due to a water main break. The Shawnee Police Department said they were unsure how long the closure would last.
  • 55th Street is closed in both directions between Flint and Cody due to downed power lines.

Update: The WaterOne main repair has expanded to a full road closure on 55th Street from Sharon Lane to Ballentine, with work expected to continue into late afternoon, according to the Shawnee Police Department.