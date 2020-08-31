Shawnee reports two emergency road closures

Shawnee residents and commuters may notice blocked roads this morning. The city of Shawnee has announced two emergency road closures:

The eastbound lane of 55th street is closed between Sharon Lane and Goddard Street due to a water main break. The Shawnee Police Department said they were unsure how long the closure would last.

55th Street is closed in both directions between Flint and Cody due to downed power lines.

Update: The WaterOne main repair has expanded to a full road closure on 55th Street from Sharon Lane to Ballentine, with work expected to continue into late afternoon, according to the Shawnee Police Department.