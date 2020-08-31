The Flower Market in Lenexa finds new headquarters in Old Town, keeps kiosk open at Lenexa Public Market

The Flower Market, an anchor merchant of the Lenexa Public Market that sells fresh flowers and locally made goods, is opening a new studio in Old Town Lenexa.

The new studio, 13426 Santa Fe Trail Drive, will become the shop’s new headquarters, although it will still maintain a self-checkout kiosk in the Lenexa Public Market. The new studio is up and running for customers to visit in-person and order flower arrangements or pick up locally crafted gifts.

In a newsletter earlier this month, Lenexa Public Market staff said The Flower Market shopkeepers had been searching for a new home for two years before finding the new location in Old Town.

Carmen Chopp, public market manager, said The Flower Market is one of the original merchants from when the Lenexa Public Market opened in 2017.

“They kind of envisioned this from the beginning,” Chopp said, “and that’s actually what the public market’s for, is for businesses to kind of get in and incubate a little bit and grow. So their story is proof that the public market, that what we’re doing here, is bearing out in the businesses.”

The Flower Market was previously located at Sprint headquarters (now T-Mobile) in Overland Park before it moved to the Lenexa Public Market.