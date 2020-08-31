Shawnee Rotary Club donates $3,000 to Heart to Heart International for local hygiene kits; Roe 2020 curb, driveway excavations still underway

Shawnee Rotary Club donates $3,000 to Heart to Heart International for local hygiene kits

The Shawnee Rotary Club earlier this month donated about $3,000 to Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa-based organization, for hygiene kits for people experiencing homelessness in the Kansas City area.

The Shawnee Rotary Club’s donation allowed Heart to Heart to purchase hygiene supplies for 675 kits. Rotary members volunteered Aug. 12 to build the hygiene kits.

The volunteer event replaced the club’s annual Bike Safety Rodeo. Robb Garr, president of the Shawnee Rotary Club, said the funds to support the hygiene kits had been earmarked for the bike safety event for the hygiene kits. The funds were part of a grant from the greater Rotary Club International organization. Uplift, a local nonprofit, will distribute the hygiene kits to people experiencing homelessness in the Kansas City metro.

“When somebody suggested hey, we’re doing a lot for frontline workers, we’re doing some things for the hospitals, how about the homeless, I thought it was a great idea,” Garr said. “They need help.”

The club plans to host the Bike Safety Rodeo at a later date. The bike safety event, which was slated to take place Aug. 29, was postponed to spring 2021, due to the health risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roe 2020 curb, driveway excavations still underway

The city of Roeland Park provided an update on the city’s largest infrastructure project in its history, Roe 2020.

Curb and driveway excavations are still underway, and traffic patterns will remain as is until further notice. On the east side of Roe Boulevard, Crews are continuing with driveway installations south of 55th Street and will work their way north.

Driveways from Johnson Drive to 56th Street on the east side of Roe opened to homeowners on Aug. 26. Below are the updates for the west side of the corridor:

All driveways from 51st Street to Johnson Drive have reopened.

All curbs and driveways south of 51st street are completed.

Eight-foot sidewalk installation will begin this week

Residents will receive a notice of when they are able to park in their driveways again.

Roe 2020 is scheduled to be completed in its entirety by May 2021.

WaterOne to begin waterline work at Roe Boulevard, 51st Street interaction on Sept. 2

WaterOne on Sept. 2 will begin waterline work on each side of the intersection of Roe Boulevard and 51st Street. A wartline will be tied to connect from the west side of the Walmart entrance on 51st Street to the east side.

The west side of 51st Street will be closed first and is expected to last two to three working days. Drivers traveling south bound will need to use the business access south of 51st Street at the CVS entrance to access the commercial area.