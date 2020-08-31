Mission Police Chief Ben Hadley resigns, citing health concerns

Mission Police Chief Ben Hadley resigned Monday, effective immediately, due to health concerns, according to the city.

Hadley told city officials “that he is experiencing health issues that he is concerned may be interfering with his ability to continue” as police chief, according to a press release from the city Monday.

Hadley submitted his resignation “out of respect for the needs of the organization” and in an effort to focus on his long-term health.

“I know we are all saddened to hear of the medical concerns, and wish him and his family all the best as they work with his doctors and other medical professionals to answer his questions and find the best path forward for the future,” City Administrator Laura Smith said in the release.

Hadley had served with Mission Police for 23 years and was appointed chief in 2014. As chief, Hadley worked to improve the department’s relationship with the community, according to the city’s release.

Mission appointed Capt. Dan Madden as interim police chief. Madden has been with the Mission Police Department for 21 years.

The city said it will update its website, found here, with information about the police chief hiring process and timeline.