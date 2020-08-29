Your Community: Get outdoors with walk and read

Now is a great time to enjoy favorite kids books while taking a stroll! Load your family in the car and head over to Franklin Park in Prairie Village for an outdoor program from Johnson County Library. Walk and Read is a program encouraging physical activity, literacy and family time, while allowing for social distancing.

Walk and Read leads participants around the park path to discover stories. Families will read two stories posted around the park path, one going each direction. When you finish one story, you can flip around to the other side of the sign and begin the next story, going the other direction. The paths are stroller and wheelchair friendly, allowing for all ages to join in the fun.

There are several opportunities to enjoy Walk and Read this fall:

Franklin Park in Prairie Village

Aug. 28 – Sept. 27

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star by Jane Cabrerea and Be a Star, Wonder Woman! by Michael Dahl.

Thompson Park in Overland Park

Sept. 11 – Sept. 20

Soon by Timothy Knapman and Explorers of the Wild by Cale Atkinson

Celebration Park in Gardner

Sept. 25 – Oct. 4

Giant Pants by Mark Fearing and You Don’t Want a Unicorn! by Ate Dyckman

