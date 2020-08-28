SMSD News: Join us for a virtual town hall on health and safety

All of us have concerns about the health and well-being of our students and staff this school year. We hope you will join us for SMSD Live, a virtual town hall on health and safety next week. The discussion will feature panelists from the school district and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE).

Save the date: SMSD Live will be hosted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Links for the town hall will be posted on smsd.org, and on Facebook and Twitter.

Dr. Mike Fulton, superintendent, will be joined by Shelby Rebeck, Shawnee Mission School District director of health services, Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director, and Elizabeth Holzschuh, JCDHE epidemiologist, to answer questions and provide guidance for what we can do as a community to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff this school year.

We will be taking questions now and through the live event. We will incorporate questions we have received through askthedistrict@smsd.org, and a text line will be live during the event.

We are grateful to JCDHE for their ongoing partnership and guidance and thank them for taking the time to answer the questions many of us have in the Shawnee Mission community.

We miss all of our SMSD students and want them back in school. What we do now as a community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community will determine plans moving forward. When we bring them back, we want to ensure that they and their teachers remain safe, and that we can continue to keep them in school without interruption. We thank everyone in our community for engaging in these efforts and in this important conversation.