New courthouse in Johnson County reaches substantial completion

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners recently announced the substantial completion for the new Johnson County Courthouse.

Located at 150 W. Santa Fe St. in downtown Olathe, the seven-story, 350,000-square-foot courthouse is replacing the aging, overcrowded existing courthouse by consolidating the Tenth Judicial District Court, District Attorney and supporting spaces into a distinctive civic building, according to a press release from Fentress Architects, a global architectural design firm.

The new facility includes 28 courtrooms, flexible space for six additional courtrooms and supporting functions including a Law Library, Court Administration, Court Clerk, Help Center, Court Trustee, Justice Information Management, Sheriff’s Office and other services.

“This milestone represents a significant accomplishment in realizing Johnson County’s vision for a more efficient, community-oriented and forward-thinking courthouse,” said Brian Chaffee, principal at Fentress Architects. “The courthouse’s design celebrates Johnson County’s historical roots while embodying its innovative vision with a memorable structure that will serve as a longstanding commitment to the community. We are looking forward to continue working with the County, Treanor HL and JE Dunn Construction as we realize the project’s final completion.”

Designed by Fentress Architects in partnership with Treanor HL, and constructed by JE Dunn Construction, the new courthouse is built to LEED Gold standards (with the goal of energy savings). The new courthouse is expected to serve Johnson County for the next 75 years, accommodate the expected growth of 10,000 residents per year and fulfill the county’s goal to reduce energy by 30%.

“The new courthouse creates a functional, accessible, safe and secure facility that will serve the long-term needs of the Johnson County community,” said Daniel Wehmueller, Project Manager at Johnson County.

In addition to the new Johnson County Courthouse, the project team developed the north parking lot. The project team will transform the existing courthouse site into a new green space.

The team plans to finish installing systems and ancillary furniture in November. Johnson County staff will begin occupying the courthouse next month, and the building is intended to open to the public in the first quarter of 2021.