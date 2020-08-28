Five Bishop Miege football players test positive for COVID-19

Five Bishop Miege football players tested positive for COVID-19, Athletic Director Andrew Groene said.

Groene confirmed the team had five positive cases the morning of Aug. 26 and are currently quarantining. Bishop Miege opens with a two-week hybrid learning model on Sept. 8, and Groene said the players can attend school just like anyone else once they’re out of their quarantines.



“We’re handling this situation just like we’re handling any situation,” Groene said. “It’s not an ‘if,’ it’s a ‘when’ — anybody is going to get sick.”

Groene said all football activities are postponed for the time being, and the first game of the season can’t take place until Sept. 18. Groene would not confirm to the Shawnee Mission Post when the quarantine started, but KMBC 9 News reported it began Monday, Aug. 24.

The school’s positive cases come after the ongoing conversations of reopening schools throughout Johnson County. Shawnee Mission announced last week all students would begin the school year remotely, and suspended all sports and extracurricular activities three days later.

Shawnee Mission’s decision aligns with the determination from Johnson County health officials that in-person learning is unsafe due to the continued spread of COVID-19. Parents fall on either side of the district’s decision, with some urging Shawnee Mission to take the risk and others supporting the remote learning start.

USD 232 in De Soto announced — on the same day as Shawnee Mission — plans to begin the school year remotely before switching to a hybrid learning model following a five-and-a-half hour long discussion. Blue Valley is also taking a hybrid model approach.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association on Aug. 28 will make a decision on an alternative fall sports timeline, WIBW 13 in Topeka reports.