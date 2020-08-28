City of Shawnee and Shawnee Missions Schools to help host drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Saturday; Lenexa relief group to deploy in Hurricane Laura’s aftermath

Mercy and Truth, AdventHealth, Shawnee Mission School District and city of Shawnee host drive-thru event with free COVID-19 testing, food and cleaning supplies

Mercy and Truth Medical Missions, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Shawnee Mission School District and the city of Shawnee have partnered to host a drive-through event with free COVID-19 tests as well as food and cleaning supplies.

COVID-19 testing will be available for the first 750 people, and anyone above the age of 5 years old is eligible to be screened. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has provided the tests. Food and cleaning supplies will be offered while supplies last.

Testing will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 in the parking lot of Westbrooke Village Shopping Center in the northeast corner of 75th Street and Quivira Road. Shawnee police officers will direct traffic.

Anyone can participate and be tested, regardless of residence or legal status. Children age five and older can be tested if a parent or guardian is present.

Cars will be routed from the northeast corner of 75th and Quivira, and participants will be asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.

C&C Produce is donating 400 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to distribute to families in need (one box per vehicle). AdventHealth Shawnee Mission will distribute free cleaning supplies to the first 400 vehicles as well.

A spokesperson for AdventHealth said case loads for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) have increased by 26% in Johnson County over the past 12 months, and the pandemic has created a burden on many families.

Mission to host Harvesters mobile food distribution event Aug. 29

The city of Mission is hosting a Harvesters mobile food distribution event on Aug. 29 at Shawnee Mission North, 7401 Johnson Drive.

It will be a drive-thru event in the east parking lot of the high school, with mainly fresh produce. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis beginning at 7:30 a.m.

No identification is necessary to receive food, though recipients will be asked to provide the number of people in their household. Volunteers will be available on site to help guide traffic and load food into vehicles.

The mobile food distribution event is open to all.

Heart to Heart International in Lenexa deploying resources to Hurricane Laura

Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa nonprofit, is deploying an advance team to Hurricane Laura, which is now a dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 140 mph.

The response advance team left Thursday and includes the Mobile Medical Unit (an urgent care facility on wheels), support vehicles, and medical and logistics personnel. The mobile medical unit is stocked with personal protective equipment,

medicines, tetanus vaccines, and medical supplies, and will also have hygiene kits, water and supplies for those affected by the storm, according to a press release.

The organization has been reaching out to partners in the area and is participating in coordination calls with the Louisiana and Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters to determine what needs are anticipated on the ground.

Heart to Heart International has also developed a risk mitigation plan for deploying in a pandemic environment, which includes a COVID-19 test for each team member prior to deployment.

AbbVie Foundation is supporting this effort. Heart to Heart International is accepting donations at hearttoheart.org or through texting HHIHR to 41444.

Lenexa dispatches firefighters to building fire at Canyon Farms Golf Club

The Lenexa Fire Department dispatched crews at 2:16 a.m. Thursday to investigate an outside fire west of Lenexa City Center.

The Lenexa Police Department also reported a structure fire at the Canyon Farms Golf Club maintenance building at 18149 W. 87th St. Parkway. Additional units from Johnson County Med Act, Shawnee and Olathe fire departments came a few minutes later.

Police officers rescued a dog from a pen connected to the building prior to the fire department’s arrival. The first unit arrived at 2:23 a.m. and reported a fire at the rear of the building. The fire was confined to equipment storage bays at the south end of the building was under control by 3 a.m. Other areas of the structure and contents sustained smoke damage. One firefighter was medically evaluated for nausea. The fire was out by 3:17 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.