Overland Park dedicates Thompson Park downtown; Johnson County allowing all businesses and organizations to receive PPE

Overland Park dedicates Thompson Park downtown

The city of Overland Park celebrated the dedication of Thompson Park during a ceremony Tuesday evening. The celebration included honors for Frank Thompson. He and his late wife Evangeline, who died in May, donated $1 million to the park.

Thompson owned and operated an automobile dealership, Overland Park Jeep, before selling it. He came to Overland Park in 1968, launching his automobile career at a dealership located on the southeast corner of 80th and Metcalf.

Johnson County allowing all businesses and organizations to receive PPE

Johnson County recently expanded the list of eligible groups who can receive a supply of personal protective equipment to now include all businesses and organizations.

More details are available on the count’s website.

Lenexa advances plans for Casey’s near K-7 Highway

The Lenexa City Council on Aug. 18 voted 7-0 to approve a preliminary plan for Casey’s General Store to add a convenience store and gas station near K-7 Highway.

Located at the northwest corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Meadow View Drive, the store would be 4,800 square feet and include its primary service of gasoline, convenience items, and freshly prepared foods such as pizza and doughnuts.

In its presentation to the council, city planning staff said the company plans to switch its frontage from its traditional red to a tan color.

City leaders wanted to ensure the gas station and convenience store had adequate parking, and said the proposal is appropriate for the site. Councilmember Tom Nolte was absent for this vote (he was present earlier in the meeting, but had to leave after the four-hour deliberations on another business item).