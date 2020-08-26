Shawnee charity seeking volunteers for Shawanoe, Nieman school supply drive; OP-based Companion Protect giving $130k to local shelters

Shawnee charity seeking volunteers to pack school supplies for Shawanoe, Nieman elementary schools

Moneytalk Financial Foundations, a Shawnee-based charitable organization, is seeking volunteers to assist with preparing and delivering supplies for a school supply drive for Nieman Elementary and Shawanoe Elementary schools. Volunteers on Wednesday will help with filling the backpacks for Nieman. Shawanoe staff plan to pack their own supplies based on whether the student will be at home, on-site, or in a hybrid learning environment. Moneytalk is also seeking volunteers for Thursday to deliver the backpacks to Nieman in the morning and boxes of supplies to Shawanoe in the afternoon.

Teresa McGarry, founder, said she needs the most help Thursday afternoon moving Shawanoe’s boxes of supplies. The sign-up link is here.

Moneytalk raised about 10% of its goal of $50,000-60,000.

Companion Protect in Overland Park giving $130k to local shelters

Companion Protect, a pet health insurance company based in Overland Park, will present a check distributing $130,510.09 in proceeds from its sold-out 2020 Kansas City Pet Calendar to eight area animal shelters and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The calendar features members of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Companion Protect Chief Executive Officer Casey Masters will present checks to the foundation as well as representatives of KC Pet Project, Wayside Waifs, Great Plains SPCA, the Greater Humane Society of Kansas City, Midwest Animal ResQ, Central Missouri Humane Society, Mission Driven and Melissa’s Second Chances. The special check presentation takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Companion Protect’s headquarters on El Monte Street.

Merriam Community Center rolls out new operational hours one month after opening

The Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street, rolled out new operational hours about one month after its grand opening.

The hours were changed after an evaluation of when members use the facility, and may change again once the indoor pool opens or at the beginning of fall programs in mid-September. Below are the new hours of operation:

Monday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shawnee alerts neighbors of blasting permit for sewer work on Veterans Park Senior Village project

The city of Shawnee on Tuesday alerted residents that the city has issued a blasting permit for the Veterans Park Senior Village development along the west side of Pflumm Road just south of Johnson Drive.

Crews will be blasting for sewer installation. The 30-day blasting permit became active starting Tuesday.

Anyone with concerns may contact Fire Marshal Corey Sands at (913) 742-6102.