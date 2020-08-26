Overland Park cancels Fall Festival, parade

An annual event that regularly attracts tens of thousands of people to downtown Overland Park has been canceled in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The city of Overland Park announced Monday it would not be hosting its annual Fall Festival — which features a parade, entertainment, and craft and food vendors. The event usually takes place the last weekend in September.

“Public health and safety are a priority for the City. To help limit the spread of coronavirus, the event is canceled,” the city said in its announcement.

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will continue to operate on Saturdays at the Matt Ross Community Center through September 26. The city encourages residents and visitors to explore and shop in downtown Overland Park in a “safe and distanced” fashion.

The Fall Festival is one of the many events being canceled across northeast Johnson County due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.