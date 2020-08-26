JCCC’s performing arts venue adjusts fall programming following COVID-19 concerns

Johnson County Community College’s performing arts venue has announced major adjustments to its planned programming for this fall.

Carlsen Center Presents has canceled, postponed, or shifted online much of its planned programming for the fall 2020-2021 season. In its Monday announcement Carlsen Center Presents cited coronavirus-related health and safety concerns as reason for the changes.

“Things have certainly turned out differently than when we announced the season in April,” said General Manager Emily Behrmann. “We had high hopes at that time we would safely gather in the fall, but the progression of the virus has changed things.”

The Center will finalize its decision on any December programming in October. Programming that runs from January through May, 2021 will remain on the calendar. You can visit the Carlsen Center Events website for schedule updates.

“We are taking our cues from leaders in Johnson County and State of Kansas, as well as at JCCC, and for now, have kept our event schedule intact in January – May 2021,” Behrmann said. “We miss our audiences and can’t wait to return to holding events.”

Behrmann said it was unlikely the Center will offer a season ticket package this year. Subscribers and Friends of the Carlsen Center will get early access to tickets for the current schedule and they will retain their status for the 2021-2022 season.