Arby’s in Corinth Square permanently closes due to unfavorable ‘business economics’

The Arby’s in Corinth Square, 4100 W. 83rd Street, has shut its doors for good.

A sign on the front door said the location permanently closed on Saturday, Aug. 22. The sign encouraged customers to visit a location in either Overland Park or Mission.

“The business economics of the restaurant were no longer favorable,” the sign reads. “We appreciate your patronage over the years and hope you visit one of our other nearby locations.”

Although the signs on the storefront are still intact, a large — and filled — dumpster is blocking the drive-thru. The interior of the building appears to have been emptied out, as well.

Arby’s did not respond to requests for comment for this story.