Roeland Park Police arrests man breaking into cars; JoCo Library expanding curbside holds pick-up to Cedar Roe branch

Roeland Park Police Department arrests man breaking into cars

Cody Uziel was arrested by Roeland Park police officers Sunday night on charges of auto burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Uziel was breaking into cars in the 5700 block of Nall Avenue when a citizen called police around 3 a.m. Uziel attempted to flee the scene in a truck. He is now in custody at the Johnson County Jail while formal charges are filed.

JoCo Library expands curbside holds pick-up service to Cedar Roe branch

The Johnson County Library is expanding its curbside holds pick-up service to the Cedar Roe branch at 5120 Cedar Street on Aug. 31.

Piloted at the Leawood Pioneer branch, customers can opt for contactless holds pick-up from their vehicles. Curbside service hours mirrors current branch house, but closes 15 minutes earlier. To use the curbside holds pick-up service, customers should do the following:

Look for parking spots with blue curbside hold pick-up signs

Text the word HOLD to the phone number on the sign. Customers must be present to initiate the pick-up.

Staff will find and check out the materials, and bring them out. Customers should pop their trunks or roll down a passenger window to allow staff to safely place the order in the car.

The Gardner branch is also getting the curbside service beginning Aug. 24.

Amazon to expand footprint in Lenexa industrial complex

Amazon.com Inc., the giant online retailer, is advancing plans for a second facility to supplement its existing footprint in Lenexa.

The city’s planning commission earlier this month approve a final plat for a 142,000-square-foot delivery station for the retailer on nearly 30 acres within Logistics Centre North on College Boulevard. [Amazon looks to build second facility in Lenexa Logistics Centre — Kansas City Business Journal]