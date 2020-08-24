Updates from Johnson County Community College: New semester, new opportunities to support students

This year, the JCCC Foundation is turning one of our favorite fundraisers, the annual Some Enchanted Evening Gala, into a virtual event.

The 2020 Some Enchanted Opportunity will be a communitywide campaign to benefit student scholarships. Additional giving levels are now available, and we’re preparing a variety of virtual activities to involve the entire JCCC community. The most important aspect: one hundred percent of your gift – no matter how large or small – goes toward helping students.

Recognize the Real Heroes – Johnson County Essential Workers

In past years, a portion of each Some Enchanted Evening Gala was dedicated to celebrating the Johnson Countian of the Year. This year, we’re recognizing multiple individuals with ties to JCCC, including current students, who have worked essential roles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Superheroes. Guardian angels. Lifesavers. These are just some of the names used to describe essential workers. We’re honoring all of them as 2020 Johnson Countians of the Year. Their services include caring for assisted-living patients while visitors were restricted, producing and distributing food to areas in need, finding creative ways to donate their time and money back into their community and more!

Inspired by Students

The JCCC Foundation scholarships make a difference in the lives of students every day. Here’s what some of those students have to say about what your support means to them:

Bryan – Recipient of the Harry & Bertha Sarachek Scholarship: “This is another example of the kindness that prevails in this world, and I thank you for being a part of that shining light.”

Christine – Recipient of The M.R. & Evelyn Hudson Foundation Scholarship: “With this scholarship you help bridge the gap between dreams and reality. I accept this gift with a heart full of gratitude. With this scholarship you help bridge the gap between dreams and reality, and for that I thank you.”

Kevin – Recipient of the College Now Scholarship: “This scholarship will tremendously boost my morale as I see someone who is generous enough to donate to someone else’s hopes and dreams. I plan to do the same in the future when I can do so. I can’t wait to return the favor back as I progress throughout life. Thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Every Dollar Makes a Difference

We’re looking forward to a virtual fundraising event this year with expanded opportunities to support our students. Learn more about how you can get involved and consider a donation today.