Kansas Human Rights Commission to include sexual orientation, gender identity in discrimination definition; Rep. Sharice Davids and Amanda Adkins clash on USPS bill

Kansas Human Rights Commission to include sexual orientation, gender identity in broader definition of sex discrimination

The Kansas Human Rights Commission on Friday moved to begin accepting employment, housing and public accommodation complaints based on application of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that blocked employers from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The commission’s move considers implications of the Bostock v. Clayton County decision affirming a redefinition of “sex” in the context of federal anti-discrimination law administered by the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.

Ruth Glover, executive director of the state commission, said in an email to members of the Kansas Legislature that the commission weighed the court’s employment directive and chose to apply it to the Kansas Act Against Discrimination. The commissioners additionally determined to consider complaints on all derivatives of sex in the areas of public accommodation and housing.

“This is awesome. Oh, my gosh,” said Rep. Susan Ruiz, who is gay and is a Democrat representing a district in Kansas City, Kan.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, GOP candidate Amanda Adkins disagree on USPS bill

Following U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids’ vote in favor of the “Delivering For America Act,” GOP candidate Amanda Adkins released a statement against the bill.

Adkins said the House bill “spends $25 billion” the United States Postal Service doesn’t need and detracts from its mission. Adkins said USPS “affirmed its ability to efficiently deliver election mail in a timely manner” and the bill prevents USPS from implementing operational reforms.

“Instead of foisting billions more in debt on future generations to address a fabricated crisis, we should focus on addressing the real issues facing Kansas City families,” Adkins said in her statement.

Davids said in a statement USPS changes from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “have caused long mail delivery delays,” including his decision to not bring back 700 mail sorting machines. Davids said she’s disappointed with congressional leaders who did not “use the… session as an opportunity to vote on new legislation.”

“This Administration’s attacks on our Postal Service for their own personal and political gain are beyond unacceptable — and today I joined my House colleagues to ensure that we support the Postal Service and the countless people in this country who depend on it,” Davids said.

Davids also encouraged the Senate to take up the legislation immediately.

Mission Planning Commission to consider redevelopment plan for Mission Bowl Aug. 24

The Mission Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 24, will consider the preliminary development plan for the former Mission Bowl site, as submitted by Sunflower Development Group.

Sunflower’s plan is to turn the bowling alley into a five-story, 160-unit apartment complex. The city recently entered a non-binding pre-development agreement with Mission Bowl, LLC, which was created by Sunflower.

The planning commission will review a traffic study, site plan, stormwater study and more before making a recommendation on the project to the city council. The planning commission meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m.

Access to the meeting, as well as the meeting agenda and packet, can be found here.