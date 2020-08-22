Your Community: Classic storybooks brought to life

Children learning to read can experience classic storybooks brought to life online with fun read-along text, narrators and animations! And it doesn’t stop there, keep the fun going and learn more about your book with video storybooks, related nonfiction eBooks, play games and learn about the authors. As an added bonus, you’ll recognize celebrity narrators like James Earl Jones, Meryl Streep, John Lithgow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Randy Travis, Cyndi Lauper and more. All of this is available through BookFlix, a literacy-based read-aloud experience for children learning to read.

BookFlix pairs a fiction and nonfiction story in early learning topics like Animals and Nature, Earth and Sky, ABCs and 123s, Music and Rhyme, and many more. Pairing fiction and nonfiction helps children learn to read and encourages them to begin reading to learn. With over 130 pairings, including many in Spanish, there’s something for everyone. After completing the fiction and nonfiction paring, children can then test their knowledge with fun games like Word Match. These games help with comprehension and make learning more rewarding.

To get started, all you need is your Johnson County Library card. Visit the BookFlix page to learn more.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom