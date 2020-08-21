Leawood church confirms Overland Park woman Marilane Carter has died; KDOT planning lane closures; Art supply drive at Shawnee Mission East

Leawood church confirms Overland Park woman Marilane Carter has died

The Leawood Baptist Church earlier this week confirmed that Overland Park woman Marilane Carter has died. A body was found in her vehicle in West Memphis, Arkansas. No foul play was suspected.

A search for Carter began Aug. 2.

The church thanked everyone who provided tips to find her as well as encouragement, support and prayers.

KDOT planning lane closures on I-35 between 75th and 87th for two days

The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning lane closures on I-35 on Aug. 21-22. The left lane of northbound I-35 between 87th and 75th streets will close at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and at 8 p.m. the left two lanes of northbound I-35 between 87th and 75th streets will close until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 for pipe work, weather permitting.

This lane widening project on I-35 from south of 67th Street to south of 75th Street is ongoing. The majority of the work will occur during daylight hours; however, night work is expected during particular phases of construction. The project is expected to be completed in late November.

Other related current closures to the project:

The northbound on ramp from 75th Street to I-35 is closed until November for pavement reconstruction. While northbound East Frontage Road is open, the southbound section between 75th Street and 74th Street will remain closed until November.

Southbound I-35 off ramp to 75th St. is open and northbound I-35 on ramp from 75th is closed.

The southbound on ramp from 75th St. will remain closed until mid-September.

The southbound East Frontage Road detour route is to use 67th Street, east to Antioch Road, south to 75th Street.

Art Supply Drive at SM East this Saturday

An art supply drive is taking place this Saturday at Shawnee Mission East from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation items requested include: erasers, pencils, glue bottles, glue sticks, paper, crayons, markers, colored pencils, water color paints, and black sharpies.

Those wanting to participate can place donations in the buckets located at the back end of the South lot.

The zero-contact drive is being organized by a group of Shawnee Mission area teachers, students, and family members.

“Many students don’t have access to art supplies needed for art classes that meet via zoom/pre-recorded classes,” reads a post promoting the drive. “Our goal is to help these students by giving them ‘grab-bags’ with art supplies they can use at home.”

Supplies will be distributed to families prior to Aug. 25.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 annual “Boot Blocking” held virtually due to COVID-19

The Consolidated Fire District. No. 2 last week announced the annual “Boot Blocking” fundraiser held by Local 1371 member is being held virtually due to COVID-19.

Proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Local 1371 has a current goal of $12,000. Thus far, $200 has been raised. To donate to the cause, visit the CFD2 Local 1371’s donation webpage here.

Enterprise Center moves to new Johnson County location

The Enterprise Center in Johnson County announced Wednesday that its Fairway offices have moved to a new location at 6405 Metcalf Ave., Building #3 – Suite 318, in Overland Park.

The center, a 25-year-old nonprofit business support organization, is home for many business support organizations in the area.

“Our new location is home to a full spectrum of business support organizations and programs,” said Jeff Schackelford, chief executive officer, in a press release. “From concept to commercialization and start-up to scaling, our vast array of programs help grow businesses and create new jobs for our region.”

The new offices are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are excited to be in the new office space, we look forward to the day when we can showcase the new space and open our doors to in-person and walk-in traffic,” Shackelford said. “Until then, the new offices are closed to the public, but it’s business as usual with our programs and services being offered by phone and online as we continue to deal with the current crisis.”