Mission enters pre-development agreement for apartment complex at former Mission Bowl site

The Mission City Council Wednesday approved a pre-development agreement with Mission Bowl, LLC — formed by Kansas City, Missouri-based developer Sunflower Development Group — for the review and consideration of Mission Bowl redevelopment plans.

Sunflower filed a preliminary application in July to turn the former Mission Bowl site, 5399 Martway Street, into a five-story, 160-unit apartment complex. The approved pre-development agreement does not bind the city to anything, but acts as a first step to consider the project and public assistance, according to city documents.

“I support this project the way it’s been presented to us,” Ward 4 Councilmember Ken Davis said. “I think it makes a lot of sense to have this in place in order for us to move forward.”

Sunflower submitted an application for the city to consider tax increment financing and sales tax exemption for the redevelopment project, according to city documents. A pre-development agreement was deemed appropriate before the city could begin assistance negotiations.

Mission is requiring Sunflower to pay $10,000 upfront to cover costs associated with the city reviewing its applications. Sunflower is also looking for city assistance for the following items, as outlined in city documents:

Demolition of existing bowling alley

Re-alignment of a sanitary sewer main

Concrete wall construction along the southeast boundary in the Rock Creek channel

The planning commission will consider Sunflower’s preliminary development application at its Aug. 24 meeting at 7 p.m. Those interested can access the meeting as well as related documents here. The city council unanimously approved the pre-development agreement.