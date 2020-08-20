Mission DMV office closed following suspected COVID-19 case

The Mission Driver’s License Office has temporarily closed following a suspected case of COVID-19. The office, 6507 Johnson Drive, will remain closed through the end of this week.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said the office was closed so it could be cleaned following guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control.

KDOR said it would not release further details on the suspected COVID-19 case “to protect patient privacy.”

Residents who have a scheduled appointment at the Mission location will be contacted by a Kansas Department of Revenue representative to reassign the appointment to a different office, or reschedule the appointment.