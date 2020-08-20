Lenexa features hometown artists in 29th annual show

Lenexa is featuring 35 hometown artists and 62 pieces of 2D and 3D art in the city’s 29th annual Lenexa Artists’ Show. The exhibit is available to view through Sept. 27 in the art gallery at Lenexa City Hall art gallery.

A virtual awards ceremony is at 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Roeland Park stormwater project along Roeland Drive to begin mid-September

A Roeland Park stormwater project to replace 530 feet of corroded corrugated metal pipe along Roeland Drive is currently on a timeline to begin mid-September.

The project is out for bid as of Aug. 18, with bids due by Sept. 1. Public Works staff is obtaining property owner signatures for temporary construction easements. The project will be completed within 45 to 60 days, weather permitting.

Kansas Department of Commerce accepting applications for COVID-19 relief

The Kansas Department of Commerce last week announced a variety of grant programs as part of a second round of CARES Act relief. Applications opened Wednesday for all Kansas COVID Relief grant programs.

The grants are intended to help businesses and organizations that have been most affected by the pandemic and for companies that can manufacture PPE and expand broadband access in Kansas. One grant is the Small Business Working Capital Grant, which has at least $32 million available for businesses, including nonprofits. Businesses or nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees who have been in operation since July 1, 2019 and have experienced more than a 25% revenue decline through 2020 are able to apply. Businesses that have already received more than $350,000 in COVID-related relief are not eligible.

Additional grant programs include Food System Security, PPE Procurement and Manufacturing, and Workforce Training.