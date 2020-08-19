Rep. Davids says Postmaster DeJoy suspending USPS changes ‘not enough’; Westwood sets bulky item pick-up dates

Rep. Sharice Davids says Postmaster DeJoy suspending USPS changes ‘not enough’

After calling for the removal of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids said in a statement DeJoy’s suspension of new policies to the United States Postal Service “is not enough.”

Davids said she’s talked to hundreds of Kansans who are concerned about USPS, including those weary of voting by mail. While she said she’s glad DeJoy suspended the USPS changes, Davids said it’s unclear whether the removed mail sorting machines will be restored.

“These are the consequences of this Administration’s attempts to sabotage the Postal Service for their own political gain,” Davids said. “It’s why I spoke out against the Postmaster General’s reckless policies, and why I believe he needs to be replaced with new, nonpartisan leadership.”

With the House of Representatives heading back into session this week, Davids said she’s also advocating for the passage of a bipartisan coronavirus relief package.

Westwood sets bulky item pick-up dates through 2020

The second August bulky item pick-up date for Westwood residents is Aug. 19.

Residents can set up to two items a month for curbside pick-up. Below are the city’s bulky item pick-up dates for the rest of the year:

Sept. 2 and Set. 16

Oct. 7 and Oct. 21

Nov. 7 and Nov. 18

Dec. 2 and Dec. 16

Shawnee Police Department offers internet exchange parking spots

The Shawnee Police Department offers a video monitored location for internet purchase exchanges. Located between the Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department Station 72 at Renner and Johnson, the parking spots are designed to provide residents with a location where they can feel safe making an internet purchase exchange.