Old Shawnee Pizza temporarily closes Shawnee location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Old Shawnee Pizza, a local restaurant company, is temporarily closing its original location in downtown Shawnee after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Located at 6000 Roger Road, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon that it would temporarily close and have the entire facility professionally sanitized and deep cleaned.

The restaurant reported that the employee received the positive test result on Tuesday morning. Within an hour of being notified, owners say they determined to temporarily shut down operations.

“We also have met with our staff and informed them and have encouraged them to all be tested even though none of them have any symptoms,” the restaurant reported. “Again, this is a serious time for the virus, so we encourage everyone to wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing. If we do these things, we can continue to live with some level of normalcy while still being cautious of the spread.”

William Walker, the owner, said they are tentatively planning to reopen Monday, Aug. 24.

The restaurant has another location in Lenexa, which plans to stay open.