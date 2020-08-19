Inside JCPRD: Virtual and in-person Chair Yoga class proves popular

By David Markham

One trend that JCPRD’s 50 Plus fitness programmers have seen this year is the growth and popularity of chair yoga, which essentially takes yoga off the mat while delivering all the benefits of regular yoga.

“They like that it’s easy: it’s a great exercise to do while sitting down, and they get a great workout,” said 50 Plus Special Events and Travel Specialist Kari Baesel. “You’re not getting on the ground, so it’s easier than regular yoga if you have less mobility.”

As the name suggests, chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that can be done while sitting. Some poses can also be done standing using a chair for support. Benefits of chair yoga include improved flexibility, concentration and strength, while boosting the practitioners’ mood, reducing stress and joint strain, muscle toning, better breathing habits, better sleep, and an overall sense of well-being.

Out door yogaJCPRD is offering both in-person classes at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village. As well as virtual sessions via Zoom. Baesel noted that participants sign up for the virtual sessions one one-hour session at a time, and can participate in the comfort of their own home without having to display the video feed of themselves.

Both versions of the class are taught by Instructor Lucinda Grove, who started with JCPRD in June

“She is calm, relaxing, and does a great job of explaining all the moves,” Baesel said. “And whether you take it at home or in the clubhouse, you’re getting the same great class.”

The cost for the virtual Chair Yoga programs is $6 per person for a one-hour session. All programs begin at 9:30 a.m. on a Tuesday. Upcoming programs will take place on Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22, and Sept. 29.

In person Chair Yoga classes take place at the clubhouse beginning at 10:30 a.m. and involve four once-per week sessions on the same day each week. One September class meets on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 1, while the other meets on Thursdays beginning Sept. 3. The cost for four one-hour sessions is $30 per person for Johnson County residents or $33 for person for nonresidents.

While the JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the district’s Registration Department at (913) 831-3359, and if space is available without forfeiting the place of a person over 50, their registration can be taken.

Another recently-announced yoga program for adults 14 and older, which also takes place at Meadowbrook Park, is called Sunset Yoga, and will let participants enjoy the breeze while practicing yoga on the park lawn. This course will meet near Shelter #3 near The Groves Playground. Yoga participants of all levels are welcome, and should bring their own yoga mat and other equipment. Benefits of this class include helping participants regulate their metabolism, increase flexibility, improving coordination, and lengthening muscles while increasing both bone and muscle density. This class meets on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m., with sessions on Sept. 16, Sept. 23, and Sept. 30. The cost for each one-hour session is $8 for Johnson County residents or $9 for nonresidents.