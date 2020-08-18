Shawnee Mission Schools will start fall semester with all students learning remotely, following county health recommendations

The Shawnee Mission School District will begin the 2020-21 academic year with all students learning remotely, following the recommendation from Johnson County health officials who say that continuing community spread of COVID-19 makes in-person learning unsafe.

All extracurricular activities and sports in the district will also be suspended, starting Friday, Aug. 21.

“Please know this is not the outcome that any of us hoped for, when we began planning for the opening of schools this past spring. We miss our students, and can’t wait to be back to gather with them,” Superintendent Mike Fulton wrote in an email to families and staff.

The district’s announcement came Tuesday afternoon, shortly after leaders of all six public school districts in Johnson County met with county health officials, who offered their latest guidance for school reopening.

Shawnee Mission students are set to start the semester on Sept. 8.

A statement from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said the two main “gating criteria” used to determine school reopening guidance had increased in Johnson County over the past week. The average case count in Johnson County has crept up to 106 cases per day over the last week, an increase from roughly 90 cases per day over the previous two weeks.

The percent of positive new tests has also gone up in recent days. On Tuesday, the rolling average for the previous 14 days stood at 11.4%, well above the 5% threshold recommended for schools to be able to conduct in-person learning.

“Unfortunately, we have not met the threshold in the school gating criteria for a safe return to in-person learning, even for a hybrid model,” county health director Dr. Sanmi Areola, Ph.D, said in a statement.

In a press conference at Shawnee Mission Schools’ Center for Academic Achievement, Fulton said the district would be monitoring county health data frequently in coming weeks with the hope of bringing some students back to school, possibly as early as late September. But that, he said, would be dependent on continuing health trends in Johnson County.

“We want to aim to get 100% of our students back in class. But there are some steps to get there,” he said.

This post will continue to be updated.