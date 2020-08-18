Salty Iguana reopens Prairie Village restaurant after quarantine from COVID-19 exposures

Salty Iguana, the Mexican chain with multiple restaurants in the area, reopened its Corinth Square location Monday after a two-week closure when staff quarantined from COVID-19 exposures.

Salty Iguana posted about the reopening on Facebook yesterday.

Two employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, so the restaurant temporarily shut down Aug. 4, and all employees got tested. Destinie Campbell, manager of the restaurant, said they had the restaurant cleaned and sanitized during the temporary closure.

“They are so ready to be back and around everybody,” Campbell said of her staff. “It’s just a really crazy time to be working in a restaurant or even just dining in one. I think it goes without saying that we appreciate all of our loyal customers, and our staff is working so hard for them. We’re just happy to be back around everybody.”

The two employees who tested positive are resting at home and plan to come back to work when they are no longer sick and have taken another COVID-19 test, Campbell said.

Campbell said they are continuing preemptive measures such as regular sanitization of the dining area and workspaces, and temperature checks of all employees. Employees are still required to wear masks and gloves, and customers are required to wear masks when not sitting at their tables eating or drinking.

The dining area of the restaurant is open at half capacity to accommodate social distancing of customers.