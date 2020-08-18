Lenexa to discuss homeless shelter regulations Aug. 25; KMBC new documentary on women in Kansas government airs tonight

Lenexa to discuss homeless shelter regulations Aug. 25

The Lenexa Governing Body will soon consider new homeless shelter regulations. City staff will present draft regulations for the homeless shelter use to the Lenexa City Council at a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. in the Community Forum at Lenexa City Hall.

The discussion follows after a local church sued the city to ensure it could serve as host for Project 1020, a homeless shelter for adults, ahead of last winter season.

The city had planned to discuss the draft regulations during a joint work session of the planning commission and city council on March 24 but canceled the meeting due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order and public health concerns.

Staff will present proposed regulations and gather input from city leaders. The city will also take public input. The council is expected to give general direction to staff on how to proceed with the recommendations, but no formal action will occur at the meeting.

KMBC new documentary on women in Kansas government airs tonight

KMBC is airing a new documentary tonight about pioneering women in Kansas government. “KMBC Chronicle: Pioneers. Patriots. Trailblazers.” airs at 7 p.m. on KMBC. The film shares the story of the state’s role in the suffrage movement, from the first woman mayor in America to the modern-day women fighting for equal representation.

The documentary features former Kansas U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum Baker, and State Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park. State Rep. Kellie Warren of Leawood also makes a brief appearance.

Roeland Park hears COVID-19 update, community center to change hours

The Roeland Park City Council Monday evening heard a COVID-19 update, including the community center’s decision to change some weekday hours.

The community center will close two hours earlier Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours will remain the same, closing at 6 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

Additionally, the municipal court judge is hoping court operations will be completely virtual by September. Currently, the court is operating at about 50% virtual and 50% in-person, according to city documents.

Bois D’Arc Park parking lot in Lenexa to close Tuesday

Lenexa will close the parking lot at Bois D’Arc Park starting Tuesday, Aug. 18, weather permitting, to facilitate storm sewer installation associated with the construction of the Lackman multipurpose trail. The lot is expected to be closed about one week.

Visitors may park in the lots across Lackman Road at Lenexa Fire Station No. 2 and Foundry Church.