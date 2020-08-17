Updates from Johnson County Community College: New Plumbing Technology program

We’re proud to announce that JCCC is home to Kansas’ first Plumbing Technology program. Starting this fall, students can launch a rewarding career by earning their Plumbing Technology Certificate in as little as two semesters!

“JCCC will be the first college in Kansas to offer a Plumbing Technology program to high school and college age students. Plumbers are in high demand and the wages are extremely good,” said Richard Fort, Dean, Industrial Technology Division.

Why JCCC?

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for professional plumbers is expected to grow by almost 15% over the next decade. JCCC’s small, hands-on classes cover the fundamentals of residential and commercial plumbing. Students will learn how to:

Install, maintain and repair plumbing fixtures and systems

Read plumbing blueprints and generate estimates

Design drain, waste and vent (DWV) sizing requirements

Throughout the program, students will put their knowledge into practice with interactive labs and real-world experience, including an internship as part of the curriculum.

All classes take place in our state-of-the-art Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) and are taught by instructors with years of industry experience. The Plumbing Technology program exemplifies JCCC’s commitment to provide today’s businesses with a highly trained workforce.

“Our plumbing lab in the brand-new Career and Technical Education Center couldn’t be a better space in which to learn all the plumbing fundamentals you need to know,” said Howard Hendren, Associate Professor, HVAC.

Education on Your Time

Students can take advantage of flexible scheduling at JCCC. We offer two options to complete the Plumbing Technology Certificate:

Attend school full-time and complete the certificate in two semesters

Take evening classes and finish in two years while working full-time

With the Plumbing Technology Certificate in hand, students can start working as an apprentice to perfect their skills on the job. This vital experience opens the door to supervisory positions as well as the opportunity to learn what it takes to own and manage a small business.

Take the Next Step

Plumbing Technology students leave JCCC with more than a plumbing education. The program’s advisory board connects students with local companies early in the process for an employment advantage like no other. So, what are you waiting for? Enroll today!