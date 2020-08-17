Johnson County Library congratulates Fandom Poster Contest winners; Two former JoCo students selected for Television Academy Foundation program

Johnson County Library congratulates Fandom Poster Contest winners via Twitter

The Johnson County Library congratulated three Fandom Poster Contest winners via Twitter. The winners are as follows:

Evie Hanne, age 12, for poster entitled “Imagine Your Story”

Bhagyashree Prabhutendolkar, age 16, for poster entitled “Mirror of Erised after Battle of Hogwarts”

Angela Harris, age 17, for poster entitled “Silly Teens Save Paris (and are in love) Miraculous Lady Bug

Two former Johnson County students selected for Television Academy Foundation summer fellowship program

Two Johnson County students, Casey Gardner and Claire Ross, were selected to be summer fellows at the Television Academy Foundation.

The foundation selected 50 students nationwide for either an internship or fellowship, with Gardner and Ross being the two students from Kansas. The Overland Park residents will be participating in virtual one-on-ones, online panels and customized seminars.

Gardner, who graduated from Olathe East High School, is currently a junior at the University of Southern California studying theatre and cinematic arts. Ross graduated in 2020 from Pace University in New York city with a commercial dance degree. Gardner will be an agency fellow while Ross will be a choreography fellow.

White House task force: ‘Now is the moment’ to stop coronavirus spread

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx recommended “common sense” tactics like wearing a mask to get the state’s case positivity rate under control.

During a recent visit to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, — part of a multi-state tour to talk with governors and health officials about combating COVID-19 — Birx said Kansas, specifically Wyandotte, Johnson and Douglas Counties, is seeing a spike in community spread of the virus. The state currently has a 9.9% test positivity rate.

“Now is the moment for every Kansas to do these common-sense things,” Birx said. “I know they may be inconvenient, but they are common sense. We all can do this together and prevent this spread.”

Birx cited the importance of wearing a mask in both indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as avoiding bars, indoor dining and group gatherings. [White House task force says ‘now is the moment’ for Kansas to stop COVID-19 spread — KCUR]