Sewer main replacement to cause major disruptions along Mission Road in Prairie Village and Leawood this fall

Major street disruptions along Mission Road are in store for residents of Prairie Village and Leawood for months ahead, as Johnson County begins replacing a sewer main this fall.

The $6 million project is estimated to begin in October and will most likely last until summer 2021, said Susan Pekarek, general manager of the county wastewater department. Once the main is replaced, the cities will begin repaving, possibly extending the street work a few more weeks.

The project is to replace a pressurized 14-inch iron force main that, at 63 years old, has begun to show signs of age. In 2017 there were multiple breaks along the line, causing parts of the street to be torn up.

The county plans to replace it with a 24-inch main of the same material. Pekarek said the lifespan of such force mains is typically 50 to 75 years.

The project work will begin at the Dykes Branch Pump Station, 3535 Somerset Drive, in Prairie Village and will continue south along Mission to 93rd Street. Because of the positioning of the main, most of the work will be on the rightmost northbound land, Pekarek said.

The work will be done in four phases. Pekarek said she does not expect all four lanes of Mission Road to be closed at once, even at the points where intersecting sewer lines from Prairie Village and Leawood are being replaced.

Wastewater from the main normally flows to the Tomahawk Wastewater Treatment Plant in Leawood, but since that plant is under construction, it is currently headed for treatment in Kansas City, Mo. Once the Tomahawk plant can begin processing wastewater again in about a year, it will be diverted back to that plant, and that change won’t require any more street work, according to the county.

Prairie Village and Leawood will pay the county $67,000 to have city sewer lines repaired during the process. The county will reimburse the cities for repaving the road, but those agreements have yet to be worked out because the cost is not yet known.