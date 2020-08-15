Your Community: Get ready for school with summer skills camp

Ease the transition into the new school year with Brainfuse’s Summer Skills Camp. Offered through Johnson County Library, this service helps Elementary through High School students overcome the “summer slide” to keep key skills fresh in their minds with fun lessons, activities, and games. Skills Camp is designed to not overwhelm the student or parent by focusing on key academic areas and does not require a huge time commitment. There’s even a Parent’s Guide for each subject that provides recommendations and tips.

Summer Skills Camp is just the beginning of the academic resources available with your Johnson County Library card. You also have access to Brainfuse Help Now which offers:

Live tutoring

Writing Lab

Study resources and test prep

Language Lab for learning Spanish

Customized learning plan

Flashcards, tests and games

And much more

Get ready for school and access helpful resources throughout the year with Johnson County Library. Visit the Brainfuse page to learn more.

