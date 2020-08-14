SMSD News: With Census 2020, every person counts!

Responding to the 2020 Census is an easy, safe, and important way to help provide resources

for children in the Shawnee Mission community for the next ten years. This includes programs

that directly support children in the Shawnee Mission School District, such as healthcare,

childcare, food assistance, early childhood development, and programs for at-risk children.

Census forms have been mailed to every household. Completing the Census just takes a few

minutes.

You may respond using one of the following options:

Online on the internet or a smartphone, there are 13 language options at

2020census.gov

Over the telephone at 844-330-2020, for Spanish at 844-468-2020

Using a paper form

Responding to a census worker who comes to your door

How does the census impact Pre-K – 12 education?

program. (2017-18) Title 1 is the largest federal aid program for public schools. Local educational agencies in Kansas received $109 million in Title 1 grants. (2016)

Kansas received $1.3 million for school breakfast and lunch programs. (2016)

(Sources for statistical information may be found here.])

Taking part in the 2020 Census is part of the civic duty of every person living in the country. It is

a way for everyone to participate in our democracy and say: “I COUNT!” And importantly, it is

private and secure. It’s against the law for the Census Bureau to release your responses in a

way that could identify you or anyone in your household, and by law, your responses can’t be

used against you.

Census takers will soon be visiting households that have not responded to the census. Answer

your door or go online today. Doing this makes sure that every voice counts!

