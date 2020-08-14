Search for missing Overland Park woman Marilane Carter continues near West Memphis, Arkansas

The search for Marilane Carter, an Overland Park woman last seen on Aug. 2, continues in and around West Memphis, Arkansas, an effort that includes sonar and aerial searches along the Mississippi River in that area.

Overland Park detective Blake Larsen said in a briefing Friday morning there is new video showing Carter on Aug. 2 at a Shell gas station off I-55, just west of the river near West Memphis. Larsen said the Overland Park Police Department is working with several agencies, including police in West Memphis, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee. He also said they are getting assistance from other agencies in Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama to try to bring Carter home.

“Law enforcement is utilizing all logical and reasonable investigative techniques…I want people to know we’re doing everything possible,” Larsen said.

Larsen said law enforcement has tried to track Carter’s movements via satellite radio, license plate readers, traffic camera footage, cell phone pings and records, On Star and more. Carter’s whereabouts have been unknown since her cell phone shut off on Aug. 2 at 8:02 p.m. She has not been seen since.

Carter left her Overland Park residence on Aug. 1 at 8:15 p.m. in a 2011 dark gray GMC Acadia, Larsen said. She did so, he said, under her own free will and volition. She traveled east across Missouri before checking into a West Plains, Missouri, hotel from 3:45 a.m. t0 6:05 a.m. on Aug. 2, he said.

The new video, showing Carter at the Shell station, puts her near the Memphis metropolitan area – on the Arkansas side of the border with Tennessee — at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Larsen emphasized the search for Carter is being done to bring her back to her worried family, but there is no reason at this time to believe she is under duress or that there is any criminal activity afoot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department. Those who might be outside Kansas with information should first contact their local authorities, and then speak with Larsen with Overland Park Police, he said.