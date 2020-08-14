Lenexa’s Stein Mart included in nationwide closures as retail chain files for bankruptcy

A Lenexa department store will be closing its doors in the near future, another apparent victim of the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stein Mart, 9656 Quivira Road, is one of the retail chain’s 279 locations being closed across the U.S. after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Stein Mart, cited the economic impacts from COVID-19 and a “challenging retail environment” as reasons for nationwide closures and said the company will be liquidating its assets.

A Facebook post from the Lenexa store Thursday advertised a “going out of business” sale with items marked up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices.

A manager with the Lenexa Stein Mart said she was unable to comment on when the store would be closing for good.