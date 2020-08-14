Kansas health department updates quarantine travel list; KDOT resurfacing northbound I-435 through Shawnee; Food distribution in Shawnee

Kansas health department updates quarantine travel list, adds mass gatherings with more than 500 people

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its quarantine travel list to remove Florida and add mass gatherings of more than 500 people. Below is an updated list of scenarios in which individuals must quarantine for 14 days:

Those who attended or traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of more than 500 people on or after Aug. 11.

Those who traveled to or from Florida between June 29 and Aug. 11.

Those who have been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Those who have internationally traveled on or after July 14 to counties with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention level 3 health notice such as China, Iran, Brazil, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Others who need to quarantine at this time include anyone who has received a notification from a public health official that they have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. More information about KDHE’s updated travel list can be found here.

KDOT resurfacing northbound I-435 stretch through Shawnee

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing I-435 through Shawnee on Aug. 15, specifically the northbound lanes of I-435 from Midland Drive to the Kansas River. Traffic will be reduced to one lane as needed, and ramps will be closed intermittently nightly.

Resurfacing work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. KDOT expects work to finish by mid-September.

New City Church in Shawnee distributing fruits and vegetables Friday

New City Church in Shawnee is distributing 30 pounds of fruit and vegetables per person in Shawnee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. This food distribution is open to the public on a first come, first-served basis. The church is located at 7230 Quivira Road.