Rollover crash on I-435 leaves young man dead in Overland Park

Overland Park Police say a man in his early 20s was killed in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate-435 just east of Quivira on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers and firefighters were called to investigate a rollover crash on the exit road from eastbound I-435 to US-69 Highway. Arriving officers reported one vehicle on its roof, and one person ejected from another vehicle.

Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Officer John Lacy says a 23-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and died on the scene.

Lacy says witnesses to the crash told officers the Dodge Charger was driving at an estimated 90 miles per hour in the far left lane of eastbound I-435. At the last second, the Charger swerved across all lanes of I-435 to take the exit road to US-69. That’s where Lacy says the Charger crashed into a jersey barrier and then an SUV, which was already on the exit road entering the tunnel.

The SUV rolled over, coming to a stop on its roof.

Lacy says the driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital but was not seriously injured.

Police have identified the man who was killed but are still working to notify his next of kin. Lacy says the department will release the man’s name after notifications have been made.

The ramp from eastbound I-435 to US-69 is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers investigate the crash scene. The two right lanes of eastbound I-435 are also closed due to the crash. Traffic is backed up beyond the I-35 interchange and onto K-10.

