Residents of Overland Park neighborhood say they face ‘political harassment’ after Black Lives Matter protest

Residents in an Overland Park neighborhood that was the scene of protests last month are still shaken, saying they have been harassed and bullied since the incident near Johnson County Community College.

Six people showed up to the city council’s public safety committee meeting Wednesday night in support of the police. Some said they were traumatized by the events of the July 24 protest that ended in four arrests in the neighborhood around 116th Street and Quivira Road.

“I’ve lived in fear now for a month,” said Amy Camp. She reported protesters in her driveway that night. “I’m scared at night. I can’t sleep. I’m worried for my children.”

The protest that day, organized by community outreach group Miller Dream LLC, was one of many that have taken place around the Kansas City area and in cities across the U.S. in the months following the police killing in May of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died with an officer’s knee on his neck.

The Overland Park protest saw about 30-40 people turn out on a Friday night in late July near JCCC. The demonstration peacefully marched down College Boulevard and then wound into a residential neighborhood. There, it stalled when protesters and some residents exchanged words, with some homeowners asking protesters to get off their properties and leave the neighborhood.

Around that time, four protesters were arrested, including an attorney. The Overland Park Police Department said an officer suffered a scraped knee during an altercation with a protester.

‘Political intimidation’ after the protests

Since the protest, residents said they have been harassed for asking the protesters to move along or quiet down, said Dan Herner, a neighbor who said he was speaking for several others who were too afraid to talk at the open meeting. The harassment has ranged from residents being followed, to cars racing and honking down the streets, to a mysterious pickup truck that keeps returning to the area, said some people who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting.

Another man said he’d been “doxxed” — meaning some of his private personal information had been published online without his consent.

“What this is is political harassment,” Herner said. “When someone stands outside your house with a bullhorn and says essentially, ‘Defund the police, vote how I want or there will be no peace in your neighborhood,’ that isn’t protest, it’s political intimidation.”

Camp said protesters were in her driveway, and she asked them to move so her toddlers could sleep.

“Then I was told if there was no justice, my kids could have no sleep,” she said. “I want my kids to have peace in their life and live in a residential area that does not have this coming into our suburban area.”

The neighbors said they were grateful police officers were allowed to “do their jobs” the night of the protest. Two speakers said having the police to control the protest was preferable to leaving it to neighbors to defend their own properties.

“We’re not Portland,” Herner said, referring to Portland, Oregon, where there have been frequent and often violent clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators in recent weeks. “If the police are not allowed to do it, we’re left to defend ourselves, and that’s not safe for us or the protesters.”

Pursuing police accountability

Henry E. Lyons, president of the Olathe and Overland Park chapter of the NAACP also spoke, saying his organization has not found evidence of systemic racism in the Overland Park Police Department.

The NAACP supports removal of racial barriers through the democratic process, Lyons said.

“Going on somebody else’s property, going on a residential street, creating havoc and disturbing people — that’s not the democratic process,” he said.

He said his group would still pursue complaints of police bias. “If the police are wrong we have no problem saying they’re wrong,” he said.

Later, the committee voted to apply for a U.S. Department of Justice grant that would give the city $35,000, a little more than half of which will go toward de-escalation training for the police. The city would receive the money in the first quarter of 2021 and would allow for 10 officers to learn how to train others, plus another 90-100 officers to get the standard de-escalation training.

“This [training] is above and beyond what they get at the academy,” said Police Chief Frank Donchez.

The remainder of the grant would be used to purchase five new dash-mounted radar units.