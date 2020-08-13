Lenexa Rec Center requiring temperature checks starting Monday, Aug. 17

The Lenexa Rec Center will start requiring temperature checks for all visitors starting Monday, Aug. 17.

In an announcement this week, Rec Center staff said the digital temperature check is required for all visitors except those visiting for business transactions. The temperature checks are “an added layer of protection for patrons and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the announcement said.

“If someone displays a fever — a higher-than-normal body temperature — that lets us know the person may be ill and should be sent home,” staff wrote.

A person is considered to have a fever if he or she has a temperature of at least 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Visitors to the Lenexa Rec Center will be required to self-check their temperatures with a touchless sensor before scanning in at the welcome desk with their key fob member card.

Anyone who registers higher than 100.4 temperature will be asked to wait for 10 minutes on the bleachers outside the Activity Gym before returning to have their temperature checked again. Those who register a temperature higher than 100.4 for a second time will not be admitted to the facility that day.

Staff expect the temperature check process to take only a few seconds.

“Even though we’ve had very limited COVID-19 exposure at the Rec Center, this additional screening step is intended to help keep our community safer,” staff wrote. “We appreciate your cooperation and support.”

More details are on the city’s website.