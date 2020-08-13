KC SuperStar finalists to record performances Sunday; Lenexa hosting inaugural pickleball tournament fundraiser

KC SuperStar finalists recording performances ahead of fall virtual competition

The Jewish Community Center is recording the performances of the top 10 finalists for its KC SuperStar competition this Sunday.

In order to accommodate social distancing and the teen performers’ fall schedules, the teens will each perform their parts, and the musical numbers will be edited together. The judges will watch the performances via Zoom and make their decisions.

The KC SuperStar finals, the Jewish Community Center’s annual fundraiser, will be shown later this fall; while the show is broadcast, the audience will be able to vote to help choose the ultimate winner of the $10,000 scholarship and the top three finalists.

Lenexa hosting inaugural Swingin’ for a Scholarship Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser next month

Lenexa is hosting its inaugural pickleball tournament fundraiser to celebrate the completion of the city’s new pickleball complex at Bois D’Arc Park and raise money in support of the Lenexa Parks & Recreation Scholarship Program.

The tournament takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11–12 at Bois D’Arc Park near 88th Terrace and Lackman Road.

Players of all skill levels are welcome to play in the two-day recreational tournament. Participants may register as an individual or a team of two. Categories include 50+ Men’s, 50+ Women’s, 50+ Mixed Doubles, Open Men’s, Open Women’s and Open Mixed Doubles.

Due to safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of audience seating at the venue, this tournament is limited to one spectator per player.

Section of Wassmer Park regraded for improved drainage

The city of Prairie Village is digging up and replacing a section of sidewalk at its newest greenspace addition, Wassmer Park.

Melissa Prenger, senior project manager with the Prairie Village public works department, said the city is removing 42 feet of the sidewalk trail so the area can be regraded. The existing grading was fairly flat and caused water to pool, she said. The project is estimated to cost about $6,500.

Wassmer Park, located at 67th Street and Roe, opened in October 2019.