After 5 years of business, Pie Five in Mission closes

There is now one less pizza place in Mission. Pie Five, formerly at 6809 Johnson Drive in the Cornerstone Commons, has closed its doors.

It’s unclear if the closure is related to the metro-wide economic shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Ferguson Properties leasing sign now sits in the front lawn of the customizable pizza restaurant. A sign on the door encourages customers to visit the Overland Park location at 9133 Metcalf Avenue.

“We closed our doors and turned off the oven,” the sign reads. “It’s been a pleasure serving you and we’ve enjoyed being part of the Mission community.”

The sign ensures customers that Pie Five will continue to deliver to the Mission area, and offers a $5 off coupon for patrons’ next online order.

Pie Five did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Mission city officials also have not responded to requests for comment.

Pie Five in Mission opened five years ago this month as the Cornerstone Commons’ first of four new restaurant tenants.

Pie Five was followed by Pepperjax Grill, Five Guys Burgers and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

We’ll update this story with new information once we get it.