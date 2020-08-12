Westlake Ace Hardware planning new store in central Lenexa

The Lenexa Planning Commission has unanimously recommended approval of a preliminary plan for Westlake Ace Hardware to open a new store in its home city.

The company is planning to build the new store next to Falcon Plaza on the northwest corner of 101st and Chestnut Streets.

In a presentation Aug. 3 to the city planning commission, Powell Minnis, senior architect with Davidson Architecture and Engineering, said they believe the store is “an appropriate and compatible use” for the surrounding commercial and residential area.

Headquartered in Lenexa, Westlake Ace Hardware is one of the largest hardware retailers in the United States, according to the company’s website, with locations in 15 states. There are nearly 30 Westlake Ace Hardware stores in Kansas.

Preliminary plans for this new store include a 15,000-square-foot building with an entrance facing Chestnut Street, 75 parking spots, a seasonal garden center on the northern side of the store and a screened docking and storage area on the west side of the property.

Minnis said the plans include a seating area near the garden center for customers who travel to the store on foot.

The planning commission also approved the deviation requests related to the buffers for the building, parking area and landscaping. Minnis said the deviations accommodate the parking layout as well as the dock area and storage. The preliminary plans feature landscaping and screening on the west side of the property and in the parking area.

The planning commission will consider approval of signage for the store at a later date.

The Lenexa City Council will consider the preliminary plans for the new store at its Aug. 18 meeting.