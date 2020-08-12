Merriam Cinemark 20 and XD complex to reopen Aug. 14, Fine Arts Group facilities remain closed

The Merriam Cinemark 20 and XD will reopen on Aug. 14 as part of a wave of Cinemark reopenings nationwide.

Cinemark is implementing a number of cleaning standards including thorough sanitization every 30 minutes. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zoradi said in a video the company promises to do its “part to make your entertainment experience safe, clean and comfortable.”

“There’s nothing quite as powerful as great cinematic storytelling on the big screen, and we wanted to make sure the time was right when we reopened our doors,” Cinemark Chief Zoradi said. “This global pandemic has changed the way we all live our lives.”

All theatres will have a chief clean and safety monitor on duty to ensure sanitization and safety amid COVID-19. Additionally, Cinemark is offering a discounted ticket price program called Comeback Classics: $5 for an adult ticket and $3 for a child ticket.

A full list of Cinemark’s newly implemented protocols can be found here.

AMC Theatres will also be reopening select theatres soon, though specific dates and theatres have yet to be announced. Updates on AMC Theatre reopenings can be found online here.

The Fine Arts Group — which runs Rio Theatre in Downtown Overland Park and The Glenwood Arts Theater in Leawood — is continuing its online streaming services, according to its website. Movies can be purchased and streamed at home, and can be found here.

Shawnee’s Aztec Theater did not respond to requests for comment and no information about reopening can be found online.