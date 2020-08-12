Johnson County youth soccer coach pleads guilty to sex crime

The founder of a Lenexa-based youth soccer club has pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a teenage girl he coached.

Jason Cummins, 37, pleaded guilty on July 28 to attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Court documents show the victim is between 14 and 16 years old.

Cummins is set to be sentenced on Sept. 23 in Johnson County District Court.

The Kansas City Star reported Cummins had coached the girl since she was 9 years old, before he helped found Arson FC in 2014.

Cummins was booked into custody on May 19 with one charge of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, a felony. According to court records, the incident occurred in November, 2019.

The Star reports that Cummins was accused of taking the victim back to his home after lunch one day last November. There, charging document say he gave her a lingering hug, asked to touch her, to which she said no. Then, he had her sit on his lap and held on to her when she tried to stand up.

After taking her home, Cummins reportedly texted the victim an apology.

Cummins will be registered as a sex offender for life as part of his plea deal, and he has been ordered not to have contact with the victim or witnesses.

Following his May arrest, Cummins stepped down from his position as club director for Arson FC, 11944 W 95th St.

The youth soccer club was founded in 2014 and competes in the Heartland Soccer Association.