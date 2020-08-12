Johnson County accepting COVID-19 impact stories to determine use of relief funds; Lenexa Chamber helps KidsTLC decorate programming areas

Johnson County accepting COVID-19 impact stories to understand and determine use of relief funds

Johnson County announced Aug. 7 it has an allocation of $30 million in COVID Relief Funds to invest into the community. County staff identified six key areas where those funds could be allocated, and is seeking stories to understand how the pandemic has impacted residents, businesses and organizations.

The following areas are up for consideration:

Mental health

Aging

Housing

Small business assistance

Workforce development

Digital access

Johnson County has partnered with the University of Kansas and All in for Kansas Kids to gather stories through an online survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish in the links below.

Survey participants will be asked to share a story of how they are coping, or in what areas they have been struggling, during this pandemic. The deadline for the survey is Aug. 21.

Lenexa Chamber to help KidsTLC decorate programming areas for children

The Lenexa Chamber of Commerce is encouraging its members to create artwork for KidsTLC to decorate its programming areas. The Olathe-based organization assists children experiencing developmental trauma or mental health issues.

The program is part of the chamber’s service day, though it runs through Aug. 21. Artwork specifications and other event details are on the chamber’s website.