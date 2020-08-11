Shawnee Indian Mission cancels 35th Annual Fall Festival due to COVID-19

The Shawnee Indian Mission has canceled its 35th Annual Fall Festival this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day festival is the largest event put on by the Shawnee Indian Mission, typically highlighted by family-friendly activities, including crafts, living history demonstrations, wagon ridges, a tightrope walk and food trucks.

“The Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation is committed to continuing the incredible tradition of the Fall Festival and are already planning for 2021, and hope you will join us to make the next Fall Festival the best in 35 years,” said the Mission’s online announcement regarding this year’s cancellation.

Although the festival itself is canceled, Shawnee Indian Mission staff and volunteers are trying to find ways to virtually repurpose some of the activities. Current options include artists showcasing their work in an online marketplace or Native American performers creating virtual explanations of traditions.

There is no set virtual plan in place and updates on any virtual activities related to the festival can be found on shawneeindianmission.org.