Johnson County health department now offering COVID-19 testing for children

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced last week that starting Aug. 10, staff will test children age 5 and up for COVID-19 who are Johnson County residents.

Parents and guardians can arrange testing for their children at the department’s appointment-based drive-thru testing clinic in Olathe. There is no cost for the test, and results are expected take five to seven business days.

Appointments can be made on the health department’s website.

Lenexa property owner sues Kohl’s for damages to building

Lenexa 95 Partners is suing Kohl’s for breach of contract after the retail company closed and vacated its location at 12381 W. 95th. St. in Lenexa.

Lenexa 95 Partners acquired the property in February 2018, according to the Kansas City Business Journal, which reported on the lawsuit last week. Kohl’s vacated the building after its lease expired Jan. 31, 2020. After that, Lenexa 95 Partners discovered a leaky roof and water damage.

The lawsuit was filed June 26 in Johnson County Circuit Court but was bumped up to federal court July 29. [Lenexa property owner sues Kohl’s for building damage — Kansas City Business Journal]

Roeland Park approves design changes to Roe Boulevard and Johnson Drive development

The Roeland Park City Council last month approved design changes to the medical building development at the northeast corner of Roe Boulevard and Johnson Drive.

The approved change will use windows for the south elevation design, and can be found in city documents here. The design change was “driven by plans to install an MRI unit” in the future, which will require removing a portion of the south wall, according to city documents.

The city council approved the change in a 6 to 1 vote, with Councilmember Jim Kelly voting against it and Councilmember Jennfier Hill was absent.