Developer files preliminary application to build apartments on Mission Bowl site

Sunflower Development Group, based out of Kansas City, Missouri, filed a preliminary development plan application with the city of Mission, to build on the much-discussed Mission Bowl site, 5399 Martway Street.
- A pool deck and hot tub
- A club house and theaters
- Individual work stations for residents who work from home
- A dog park, to be potentially opened up to non-apartment residents
Renters would pay anywhere from $975 to $1,800 a month for a studio, one bedroom or two bedroom apartments. Sunflower does not intend to include any commercial space on the first floor of the development, keeping the complex residential only.
There is a public hearing for the application at the planning commission’s Aug. 24 meeting. The planning commission will make a recommendation to the city council and the project could be considered for formal approval as early as September.
The 7 p.m. planning commission meeting will be held virtually, and instructions for accessing the meeting can be found on the city’s website on Aug. 24.
