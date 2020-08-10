Mission

With many public pools closed, Mission Market asks customers to ‘Bring Your Own Baby Pool’ to have fun

  Juliana Garcia 

While municipal pools closed for the season due to COVID-19, children were able to play in baby pools at The Mission Market's first event this year.

Since many municipal pools around Johnson County are closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission Market coordinators found a new way for residents to cool off: BYOBP, or Bring Your Own Baby Pool. 

The weekly Mission Market, 5635 Johnson Drive, scaled back its operations earlier this year to allow shoppers to buy produce and other goods safely each Thursday amid the ongoing pandemic. Emily Randel, assistant to the city administrator, said last week’s baby pool event was a way to try and carry on the Market’s tradition of a fun atmosphere. 

“Market coordinators dreamt up the idea of the baby pool event as a way to get a bit of a fun, summer vibe, while still keeping distance from others,” Randel said. “The Market is known for having a good time, and this seemed like the right fit for this particular summer.”

BYOBP participants signed up online ahead of time and dropped off baby pools at the Market on Thursday before it officially opened.

Mission Public Works workers filled the pools before participants returned to the Market during its hours of operation, between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. 

Councilmember Arcie Rothrock said she was excited to be enjoying the summer not only with her children and grandchildren (pictured), but also to see others cooling off in the summer heat. Photo submitted by Arcie Rothrock.

Councilmember Arcie Rothrock said she signed her and her family up for the event as a “really cool way” to spend a few hours with the kids. Not only was it a way to enjoy the outdoors with others, from a distance, it showed the community how creative Mission Market can be, she said. 

“I think it says that we are not afraid to change things up or make our own little rules on how we can still have fun within the health guidelines,” Rothrock said. “We’re always open for suggestions and we like to think outside of the box.

The Mission Market is open on Thursdays from June through August, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This season’s last day is Thursday, Aug. 27. 

 