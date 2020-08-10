Updates from Johnson County Community College: There’s still time to enroll in fall classes!

One thing remains constant amidst all this uncertainty: the benefits of attending Johnson County Community College. Fall semester kicks off Aug. 24 and while access to campus is limited, our affordable tuition rates, flexible course delivery methods and student resources are available to all returning (and new!) Cavaliers.

Tuition That Won’t Break the Bank

We understand that financial security is a priority at every stage of the college experience. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with our competitive tuition rates. We also offer:

Metro Tuition Rate: Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class for only $138 per credit hour — a 38% discount from our standard out-of-state tuition rate!

Scholarships: JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students. All it takes is one application to become eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities!

Flexible Course Delivery Methods

You decide how to attend JCCC with your goals, learning style and schedule in mind. We offer two online learning formats that take your health and safety into account as well:

Online Courses: Students are not required to come to campus or attend online meetings held at specific times.

Online Hybrid Courses: Students are not required to come to campus for face-to-face sessions. Courses do include required live web-conference sessions.

Student Resources

At JCCC, we take pride in providing the tools to help students get ahead and stay ahead. Our resource centers continue to offer virtual appointments:

Take the Next Step!

Fall enrollment is underway and our Admissions team is ready to assist a new class of Cavaliers. Enroll today in just four easy steps!